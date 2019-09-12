Divers find body of last missing victim in deadly California boat fire

SANTA BARBARA, C.A. (ABC News) – Divers have recovered the body of the final missing victim of a boat fire off the Southern California coast that killed 34 people last week.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter Wednesday that it “is relieved to report that search and recovery efforts today were successful in locating the last missing victim.”

DNA testing is still being conducted to confirm the identities of seven of the 34 victims recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

The bodies were pulled from the submerged wreckage of a chartered dive boat that caught fire before dawn on Sept. 2 near the Channel Islands, about a mile off the coast of Santa Barbara.

There were 39 people aboard the 75-foot vessel, named the Conception, when it burst into flames. Five crew members, including the captain, who were all on the top deck jumped overboard and survived. The 34 others were apparently sleeping below deck and became trapped when flames blocked both a stairway and an escape hatch, according to the sheriff’s office.

The burning boat sank in 65 feet of water and overturned as firefighters battled the flames. A day later, the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for possible survivors, shifting its efforts to search and recovery.

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/AFP/Getty Images) A boat burns off the coast of Santa Cruz Island, Calif., Sept. 2, 2019.

(KABC-TV via AP) This photo from video provided by KABC-TV shows divers resuming their search Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 for the final missing victim who perished in a boat fire off the Southern California coast. The victim is one of 34 who died at sea last week near Santa Cruz Island when the dive boat Conception burned and sank on Sept. 2. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Erik Raney says salvage efforts to recover the Conception also resumed Wednesday.

(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) A woman relights a candle placed at a memorial for the victims of the Conception dive boat on the Santa Barbara Harbor on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Authorities served search warrants Sunday at the Southern California company that owned the scuba diving boat that caught fire and killed 34 people last week. Thirty-four people died when the Conception burned and sank before dawn on Sept. 2. They were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck and their escape routes were blocked by fire.





DNA collected from family members is being used to identify the victims, who are believed to range in age from in their teens to their 60s, according to the sheriff’s office.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into what caused the fire. The agency sent a 16-member investigative team to the scene last week. They are collecting evidence and expected to interview the crew, witnesses and first responders, according to NTSB member Jennifer Homendy.

A full report on what led to the calamity is not expected for over a year.

During an interview with ABC News last week, Homendy said the crew members tried to get to the passengers sleeping below deck but were pushed back by fierce flames. They then went to the front of the ship and tried to break through its windows. When that didn’t work, they ultimately had to look out for their own safety.

“At some point because of heat, smoke and fire they had to jump off the boat,” she said.

The boat was required to have smoke detectors, fixed firefighting equipment in the engine room and fire extinguishers throughout, including ones at the front and rear of the vessel, according to Capt. Monica Rochester of the U.S. Coast Guard, who told reporters last week that all the required firefighting apparatus was accounted for during the most recent inspection.

It remains under investigation whether the smoke detectors were working at the time of the blaze and if the crew attempted to use the firefighting equipment before abandoning ship, Rochester said.