President Trump proposes flavored e-cigarettes ban

(CNN) — After health officials say a sixth person has died from a vaping related illness, President Trump says he wants new regulations surrounding vaping.

The President announced an enforcement proposal today, that would require e-cigarette companies to take their flavored products off of the market.

The products would remain off the market unless they become approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The American Heart Association announced its support of President Trump’s recommendations.