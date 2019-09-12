Rideshare service ‘Lyft’ upgrades app after sexual assault, rape allegations

CNN,

(CNN) — following multiple attempts to ease public concerns over rider safety, lyft is making some adjustments.

The rideshare company says an update to its app will allow riders to alert 9-1-1 and check in on riders during their trip.

Lyft also says it has partnered with anti-sexual assault nonprofit group, Rainn to create a mandatory safety exercise for driver applicants. This following 14 lawsuits from women last week, all claiming the company mishandled their sexual assault, sexual misconduct and rape complaints against Lyft drivers.

Categories: National News

