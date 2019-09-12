Rideshare service ‘Lyft’ upgrades app after sexual assault, rape allegations

(CNN) — following multiple attempts to ease public concerns over rider safety, lyft is making some adjustments.

The rideshare company says an update to its app will allow riders to alert 9-1-1 and check in on riders during their trip.

Lyft also says it has partnered with anti-sexual assault nonprofit group, Rainn to create a mandatory safety exercise for driver applicants. This following 14 lawsuits from women last week, all claiming the company mishandled their sexual assault, sexual misconduct and rape complaints against Lyft drivers.