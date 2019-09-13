Actress Felicity Huffman is first parent in “Varsity Blues” college scam sentenced to prison

(ABC News) — “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for federal crimes stemming from the massive “Varsity Blues” college entrance scam.

Huffman also will have to pay a $30,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community service and serve one year of probation.

She is due to self-report to a yet-to-be-determined Bureau of Prisons facility Oct. 25.

Huffman, 56, learned her fate Friday and issued a statement shortly thereafter, accepting the judge’s decision.

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation,” she said in the statement. “I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. “I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.”

“I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person,” she added. “My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”

Before announcing her decision, Judge Indira Talwani said she was not punishing Huffman — and won’t punish the other parents either — for a flawed college admissions process. Instead, the judge focused on why there is such a sense of outrage surrounding the case, saying that it is because the system is already so distorted and that Huffman took the step of obtaining one more advantage to put her child ahead of others.

Huffman read a statement in front of the court apologizing to the judge, students and the colleges and universities. She then tearfully apologized to her two daughters and husband for betraying them.

Huffman told the court that her daughter has asked her why she didn’t believe in her. Tearfully, she said “I was frightened. I was stupid and I was wrong. I have inflicted more damage than I could ever imagine.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I am prepared to take whatever sentence you give me,” Huffman told the court.