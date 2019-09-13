Lawmakers vote on ground rules to investigate President Trump for possible impeachment

(CNN) — Lawmakers are taking a step towards impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday September 12th, on the ground rules for an investigation, including potential hearings.

Later this month, three Trump campaign and administration officials are scheduled to testify in front of the committee. There are some mixed messages though, while some committee members are calling their work an actual impeachment investigation, others are refraining from labeling it that way.

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says either way, its a bad idea.