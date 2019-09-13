The Material Girl’s upcoming concert tour will be cell phone free

(CNN) — If you plan on seeing Madonna live in concert, you’ll have to put your phone away.

The “Material Girl” is planning to head out on her Madame X tour, but her reps say don’t plan on bringing your phones because all of her shows will be device-free.

Attendees will be required to put their phones and smart accessories in secured pouches ahead of the event, which can be picked up later.

If you think you might be able to sneak one in, you may want to think again. Anyone who is caught using their devices during the show will be shown the door.

Tickets for Madonna’s Madame X tour go on sale Friday September 13th, 2019. To check out concert dates and ticket prices you can click on the link provided

