Dancing with the Stars behind the scenes EXCLUSIVE

(ABC News) —Here’s an exclusive look behind the scenes of “Dancing with the Stars” ahead of tonight’s (Monday September 16th) premiere.

We now know, former super model, Christie Brinkley will not compete after injuring herself during fall while practicing for the show. Instead, her daughter is set to step in at the last minute and take her place.

ABC’s Ginger Zee was there, and brings us all of the backstage buzz before the premiere that you can watch right here only on ABC starting at 8PM.