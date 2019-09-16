Man accused of stabbing neighbor after a dispute is arrested

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say a man accused of stabbing one of his neighbors after a dispute has been arrested.

Officials say Jimmy Murphy, Jr., 54, faces an attempted murder charge.

According to investigators, Murphy is accused of stabbing his neighbor on Gray Fox Road in Lugoff over the weekend.

Deputies say the victim has been taken to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Murphy is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.