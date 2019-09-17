Baseball Hall of Famer gets the highest civilian honor at the White House

(ABC News) — A baseball legend just received the highest civilian honor at the White House.

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making him just the seventh athlete to receive the award.

Rivera helped the Yankees win five world series, and was the first baseball player to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rivera co-chairs the President’s Council on sports, fitness and nutrition.