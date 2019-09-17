Jeopardy host Alex Trebek told to resume chemo

Longtime game show host says he was doing so well with Chemotherapy treatments his doctors suggested he could stop. Until Trebek says his numbers surpassed where they were before he was diagnosed, his doctors now having him return to finish chemo.

ABC’S TJ Holmes sits down one on one for a candid sometimes emotional interview with Trebek who confidently says, :”I am not afraid to die, I am afraid of how it will impact my loved ones, that makes me sad. But I am not afraid to die. I have lived a good life.

Trebek first announced his stage 4 pancreatic diagnosis back in March.