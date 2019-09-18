Iran blamed for Saudi oil attack the US called an ‘act of war’

(ABC NEWS) – The Saudi government on Wednesday publicly accused Iran of “sponsoring” the attack on its oil facilities over the weekend — an accusation that will have serious consequences for a region already on edge, but that still stopped short of total blame.

The Saudi charge comes days after the U.S. already accused Iran of responsibility. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, blasting Iran for “an act of war” and saying the attacks had the “fingerprints of the Ayatollah,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.