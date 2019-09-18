NY Clothing company gets flak over “school shooting” hoodie with bullet holes
(Images: @NateShuls/@Kusamadjaja/ABC News)
(ABC NEWS)— A New York clothing company has introduced school shooting hoodies that jave bullets holes in them and feature the names of four schools where nearly 100 students were shot to death, including Sandy Hook, Columbine, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, and Virginia Tech.
Bstroy, a self described “neo-native” post-apocalypse streetwear brand,according to Paper Magazine, has been slammed with comments — of both support and disgust, after showcasing their Spring 2020 menswear collection called “Samsara” in a series of posts on Instagram.