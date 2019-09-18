Trump pulls California’s authority to set auto emission standards

ABC News,

(ABC NEWS) – The Trump administration announced it will formally revoke California’s authority to set auto emissions rules that are stricter than federal standards.

The administration says the move would ultimately produce cheaper and safer cars.

Wednesday, environmental groups and California officials pledge to take legal action to stop the rollback. They warn the action would create more planet-warming pollution.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Categories: National News, News, Politics

