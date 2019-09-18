Trump says he’s increasing economic sanctions on Iran following attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities





By Avery Miller

ABC News – President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that he’s ordering Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to increase economic sanctions on Iran following the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

“I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!” he tweeted while traveling in California.

I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

Trump made the announcement as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was headed to Saudi Arabia to discuss how to respond to the attack, which Pompeo has blamed on Iran but Trump has not done so publicly.