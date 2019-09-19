Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic winter games mascots unveiled

(ABC News) — The mascots for the 20-22 Olympic Winter games have been revealed.

Meet the games’ giant panda mascot named Bing Dwen, Dwen! and for the Paralympics– a lantern child called shuey rhon rhon.

the mascots are a nod to new technologies and the helmet is to help him look a bit more athletic.

the lantern for the paralympics is especially significant since the olympics will start three days after chinese new year, when lanterns are commonly hung and carried.