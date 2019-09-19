Detroit toddler dies after head gets stuck in car power window

(ABC News/WXYZ) —Police say a 2-year-old Detroit girl has died after getting her head stuck in a power window in a car.

Relatives tell TV station WXYZ that Kierre Allen’s father yelled, “My baby, my baby,” when he discovered her stuck in the window Monday in front of the family’s home on Winthrop near Grand River Avenue on Detroit’s west side.

Little Kierre was in a 2005 Mazda 3 along with her dad. They were parked in the driveway, and relatives say her dad fell asleep and when he woke up, he found his daughter’s lifeless body.

Relatives said it appears the power window was activated as Kierre was partially out of it when it closed. Detroit Police said the toddler’s head was stuck in the car’s window.

Relatives say they were alerted when the little girl’s father began to cry out for help.

Kierre’s uncle rushed her and her dad to Sinai Grace Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detroit Police took Kierre’s father into custody on unrelated traffic tickets.

The girl’s death remains under investigation.