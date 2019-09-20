Experts predict ‘severe’ flu season

(ABC News) — Some experts have already predicted a severe flu season so it’s time to take the proper health precautions and understand the best ways to protect against the virus.

ABC News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton weighed in on “Good Morning America” to share her take on this year’s strain, the vaccine and how to stay healthy.

“It’s so difficult to predict, we only know in hindsight,” she explained. “You can’t predict it.”

The CDC releases a weekly influenza surveillance report which has shown a spike in the number of new cases currently above the national baseline.

Why is the flu expected to be so bad this year?

Ashton said that much of what we use as an indicator comes from the southern hemisphere, which saw a busy flu season this year with the H3N2 strain.

There are two main groups of influenza viruses: influenza A and influenza B. The H3N2 strain belongs to the influenza A family.

“We look to the southern hemisphere, what has gone on there because they tend to be ahead of us and they had a tough season,” she said. “The predominantly-circulating strain was the H3N2. People may remember from last year, it causes particularly severe symptoms.”

The good news, Ashton added, “is that type of strain is included in this year’s vaccine.”