Michelle Carter, convicted in texting suicide case, is denied parole

(ABC News) — Michelle Carter, who as a teenager sent texts urging her then-boyfriend to kill himself, has been denied parole.

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, died of carbon monoxide poisoning from locking himself in his truck in Massachusetts in 2014.

Prosecutors argued Carter, then 17, was reckless and caused Roy’s death by telling him over the phone to get back in his truck even though they say he didn’t want to die.

During sentencing, the judge said Carter admitted in texts that she took no action to help Roy; she knew the location of his truck and did not notify Roy’s mother or sisters.