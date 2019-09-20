President Trump signs executive order to improve flu vaccine

ABC News,

(ABC News) —  President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at developing better flu vaccines to defend Americans against both seasonal influenza and the possibility of a future pandemic outbreak.

The order creates a task force to update and speed up the method of production with longer lasting results.

Officials said if a pandemic flu were to break out, it’s unlikely the United States would be prepared to manage the outbreak with the current system.

He also stressed the value in a national push to develop what he called the dream vaccine, a universal flu vaccine Americans could receive once and be protected in future years, instead of returning year after year for immunization against the latest virus.

Categories: National News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts