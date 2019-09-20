SC State University placed on lockdown after report of campus shooting

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO)— Students at South Carolina State have University have been asked to “shelter on place” after authorities say shooting took place on campus at Hugine Suites near K Building.

As of 2:30AM Friday September 20th, 2019 the University was placed on lockdown and remains that way as an investigation into what happens continues.

Everyone on campus has been asked to shelter in place until further notice. Campus Safety is conducing investigation. At this time there have been no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Campus Safety at 803-536-7188.

