Suspect in fatal shooting at Club Phoenix captured in Virginia

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The suspect accused of killing a man at Club Phoenix earlier this month is behinds after being captured in Virginia.

Shuron David Malone, 24, was arrested in Norfolk, VA on September 9 by the Norfolk Police Department’s Fugitive Task Force and later extradited back to Richland County.

He is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Malone allegedly shot the victim Club Phoenix on September 2.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Malone is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.