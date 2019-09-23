Push to make Climate Change a priority takes center stage during UN Summit

(ABC NEWS) –From the streets of Washington DC packed with protestors to the UN hundreds were making climate change a top priority, and say some of our leaders need to do the same.

President Trump was not expected to attend, but did silently. One of the people that did speak and had plenty to say was a very passionate sixteen years old, saying in part :

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be op here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean.”

Others joining in on an issue they say, whether we realize it or not is impacting us all. One young lady from Nigeria saying the warm temperatures and lack of cooler temperatures are cause diseased water. Another saying, during summer it got so hot the summer that fish started floating in river. he said things were so odd, he began to research and I came across a connection between California’s wildfires and the climate crisis.

He went on to say he noticed how the effects are hitting communities all around the world’s. And it made him and dozens of other young adults want to do something. and take action.Another teen admitting it’s changing how she sees her future on this planet.

“How do you make the decision like okay this is happening in my life to you I’m going to actually do something about it. This is hard to see because it’s the way I live it’s my culture. In my lifetime. It really concerns me about the effects on the climate crisis that it will disrupt every aspect of young people’s lives. It will choose where we choose to live, it will choose if we have a family, where we’ll choose and what we’ll do for a career.”