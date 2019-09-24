Father jumps in path of moving train dies, 5 year old daughter he was holding narrowly survives

(ABC News) — Eyewitnesses tell ABC News what they saw up close and a little too personal on a subway in Bronx, new York after they say a man committed suicide with his 5 year old daughter in his arms.

According those who watched it happen say the child’s father jumped in front of the moving subway car with the 5 year old girl in his arms. Eyewitnesses who rushed to her aid, say it It appears she survived because she was somehow lodged between the wheels her father’s body.

One of several good samaritans, Antonio says he was not on the platform during the time of the incident, but heard the commotion and ran to see what happened. He says he didn’t think twice about jumping in to help he jumped in to help even trying to coax the little girl to crawl to him and others who were trying to get her from underneath the rail car.

A portion of the incident was captured on cell phone video shot by Antonio Love in the oval switcher, while another good samaritan was able to help rescue the five year old girl. The Kings Bridge platform was packed with commuters at the time of the incident witnesses say happened just before eight as the four train was pulling into the station.

Two bystanders who also jumped into action say when they grabbed her grip they pulled her to safety and handed the child up two other commuters who held and comforted her until paramedics arrive.

The little girl was taken to an Jacobi hospital with injuries, no word on how severe those injuries were. MTA official says this was a dramatic event for everyone. For the family and also for the employees and passengers who responded.