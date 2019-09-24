Registered yet? It’s National Voter Registration Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Don’t miss out on the chance to vote because you missed a registration deadline.

National Voter Registration Day aims to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

First observed in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is observed on the fourth Tuesday of September.

Learn more about National Voter Registration Day by clicking here.

The day is a massive effort to register voters before the upcoming elections in the fall.

#NationalVoterRegistrationDay is backed by a variety of companies and groups, from the National Association of Secretaries of State to Facebook and Google.

According to the National Voter Registration Day site, over 800,000 voters used National Voter Registration Day to register to vote in 2018, across all 50 states.

To see if you’re registered to vote or need to do so, simply go to iwillvote.com. You can also search for an event in your area.