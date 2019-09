CDC: Number of vaping related illnesses spike in one week

(ABC News) — The CDC is sending out a warning over the trend of vaping that they say is leading to hundreds of respiratory illnesses, and worse.

Tonight, the CDC sent out a new warning about vaping, alerting users of a spike in the number of illnesses being reported. Health officials say hundreds of new vaping related lung illnesses have been reported just over the last week, adding to more than 530 previous patients.