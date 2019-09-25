Deputies identify suspect wanted in deadly shooting at Lancaster County nightclub

LANCASTER CO., S.C. — Deputies have identified a man they say is wanted in connection to a shooting that injured eight people over the weekend and killed two at a nightclub in Lancaster County.

Warrants have been obtained for 31-year-old Breante Deon Stevens, authorities say. He is charged with Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Pistol by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence.

Deputies specifically say Stevens is being “actively sought by law enforcement officials for the shooting death of Henry Lee Colvin, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Stevens’ whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372, or 911 immediately.

According to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, charges against additional defendants are likely.

“Our investigators, with the assistance of SLED, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (PPP), and other agencies, have been working day and night investigating this case,” said Sheriff Faile. “They continue to locate and interview witnesses and gather physical evidence and are steadily developing what we believe is an accurate account of the events that occurred in Ole Skool Saturday morning. Our goal is to account for the deaths of Mr. Colvin and Mr. Harris as well as the injuries to the surviving victims and bring charges against all those who are responsible. We will release additional information as developments occur.”

The shooting happened just before 3am Saturday morning at the Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill on Old Charlotte Highway. Four of the victims were airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte following the shooting, according to deputies, and four others were taken to a local hospital with “non-critical” injuries.

The Lancaster County Deputy Coroner identified the two victims who died as 29-year-old Henry Lee Colvin from Rock Hill and 28-year-old Aaron Harris from Kershaw.

An eleventh victim injured themselves trying to escape the gunfire.

“I know one of the questions may be, is this a mass shooting? And I’ll just say up front, that I don’t think that all of these people were intended victims. Most of them were at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Lancaster Co. Sheriff Barry Faile.

On Monday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect has still not been located, but “extensive efforts are being made to find him.” No other suspects are wanted at this time.

Officials say the four victims treated at a local hospital have been released and are expected to recover.

The four airlifted to Charlotte however, remain hospitalized. Two are reportedly in critical condition, one is in stable condition, and one is scheduled to undergo an additional surgery but has non-life threatening injuries.

“We wish for the full recovery of all these victims, and our thoughts and prayers are with them, their families, and the families of Mr. Colvin and Mr. Harris,” said Sheriff Faile. “We are in the midst of an intensive investigation and are using a wide array of investigative tools. SLED (South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division) is assisting us with anything we need. There is understandably great interest in the evidence we have gathered so far, but to protect the integrity of this investigation we cannot release these details at this time.”

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.