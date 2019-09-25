Happy Birthday wishes sent to longtime ABC journalist, Barbara Walters turns 90

(ABC News) — Happy Birthday wishes go out to Barbara Walters! The longtime journalist turned 90 years old today (Wednesday September 25th).

Walters became America’s first female anchor woman here on ABC back in 1976, then making an unheard of $1 million dollars but started in television in the 1950’s.

Walters who started the”The view” back in 1997 has been a mainstay on ABC. Walters has worked on various shows including ‘Today’, ’20/20′, ‘ABC News’ and ‘The View’ and her 10 Most Fascinating People yearly special.