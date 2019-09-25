Woman’s iPhone with texts from late dad recovered from Edisto River after 15 months

(WCIV) — After going on a family trip to on June 19, 2018, Erica Bennett lost her iPhone in the Edisto River.

“We got done with the river float and gathered all of our belongings up and it just fell and we didn’t notice it fell into the water,” Erica Bennett said.

Erica says the phone was in a waterproof case when it fell into the river. Her husband, Jason, desperately tried to find it but couldn’t.

The phone contained something that could never be replaced, text messages from her father who passed away.

Amazingly, Michael “Nugget Noggin” Bennett found it.

“I came across something that looked kind of like a rope maybe attached to car keys, and when I pulled it up, I saw a phone inside of a waterproof case, and I’m like no way this is unbelievable,” Michael Bennett said.

Surprisingly the phone turned on and is still in working condition, with a dim screen.

Erica says the chargeable cell p

hone case that was on the phone still works as well.

Erica is thankful for Michael finding her phone and turning it into her. She’s now in the process of transferring everything over to her current phone.