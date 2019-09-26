2012 Aurora mass shooting victims fear release of new Warner Bros. film ‘Joker’

She was immediately struck by how dark it was, she said.

“Of course it reminded me of our shooting, which happened at a Batman movie,” Phillips said. “I thought, ‘How many people are going to be triggered by this movie?'”

Igor Volsky, the founder of Guns Down America, helped draft the letter with Phillips and her husband, Lonnie.

“We certainly believe that writers and creators and Warner Bros. have a right to create whatever art they wish to create, but with that comes a responsibility,” Volsky told ABC News.

“At a time when federal government isn’t listening to its constituents on this issue, it’s important for us to organize influential voices in society to help push us in that direction,” he said.

Warner Bros. said in a statement to ABC News, “Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies.”

“Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic,”

the studio continued.

“At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues. Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero.”

Volsky noted efforts made by other companies to limit gun violence, including Walmart’s decision to limit the sales of guns and ammunition after two deadly shootings at its stores within a week of one another.

“Joker” tells the story of Arthur Fleck and his progression toward becoming the evil character.

It has received mainly rave reviews, but some critics have questioned its violence.

Time’s Stephanie Zacharek said the Joker is empowered by his killing in the film, which happens “usually with a gun.”

“But it’s not as if we don’t know how this pathology works: In America, there’s a mass shooting or attempted act of violence by a guy like Arthur practically every other week,” she wrote.

Phoenix was recently asked by The Telegraph if he thought the movie would inspire “exactly the kind of people it’s about, with potentially tragic results.” The actor reportedly stammered, saying, “Why would you…?” before walking out.

Phillips said she worries about the same thing and hopes Warner Bros. will take action since the film is well on its way to being released.