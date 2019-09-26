Children of 9/11 victims follow in their footsteps 18 years later

(ABC News) —- the newest class of new york city firefighters includes a group following tracks laid by their parents 18 years ago.

13 firefighters who graduated from from the new york fire deparment training academy today are children of firefighters who died in nine-eleven.

six are sons of firefighters or police officers who died of nine-eleven related illnesses.

new york fire commissioner dan nigro praised the new firefighters saying “they are continuing their family’s legacy of service and they are making all of us immensely proud.”