Coroner: 1-year-old dies after being improperly placed and strangled by car seat strap

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner says a 1-year-old child has died after being placed incorrectly into a child safety seat.

The child was discovered unresponsive on Ridgeway Street in the seat inside of the home of his caretaker on September 18, 2019, according to Coroner Gary Watts.

The child was take to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died on Wednesday, September 25 just before 10 a.m.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to asphyxiation due to strangulation by car seat strap.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident. However, at this time, this death appears to be due to a tragic accident.