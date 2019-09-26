Update: Columbia Fire investigating multiple fires near Heyward Street

(ABC Columbia)

(ABC Columbia)



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department say they have contained a house fire on the 3200 block of Heyward Street overnight.

Authorities say the fire happened around 4 a.m. Thursday where part of the outside of the home was on fire as well as two vehicles.

According to investigators, they also responded to a boat cover on fire this morning at a home near Heyward Street and South Bonham Road, but that fire has also been contained.

Authorities say both fires happened within the same hour of each other.

Officials say there have been no reports of any injuries.

Columbia Fire Fighters and Columbia Polcie are investigating the cause of both fires.

