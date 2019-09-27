Anheuser Busch ‘intercepts’ football fans free beer, charity after racial tweets surface

“Carson King had multiple social media posts that do not align with our values as a brand or as a company and we will have no further association with him,”
The company said in a statement to CNN.
The 24-year-old shot to fame when he appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” programearlier this month, holding a sign that said “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished” with his Venmo username.
Donations poured in, and after buying one case of Busch Light, he said he decided to send the rest of money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Anheuser-Busch and Venmo promised to match whatever King could raise.
In now-deleted tweets, Busch Beer promised to send King, dubbed the “Iowa Legend,” a year’s supply of beer cans with his face and name on them.
Anheuser-Busch spokesperson Matt Kohan told CNN on Wednesday that the company would still donate more than $350,000 to the hospital as promised, but it had rescinded its beer offer. Instead, it will add the value of the year’s supply to its donation.