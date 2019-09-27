In show of strength, Warren places $4.7 million TV ad buy for early 2020

(ABC News) — With four months to go before the Iowa caucuses, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has become the first Democratic presidential contender to make a significant television ad buy for the critical early months of 2020.

The Warren campaign has reserved $4.7 million worth of airtime in the early primary and caucus states of Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina during January and February 2020, according to ad firm Advertising Analytics.

While the reserved airtime is subject to change depending on the campaign’s needs closer to the day in question, the early purchase is both a show of confidence on the heels of Warren’s steady rise in the polls. It could also be evidence of the Warren campaign’s sizable war chest, which gives the campaign the luxury of making a big early investment when the rates of air time are lower than they might be as more campaigns snap up ad time closer to the days when voters head to the polls.

A poll from the Des Moines Register and CNN last weekend showed Warren virtually tied with Former Vice President Joe Biden and surging ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

An ABC News poll from earlier this month — prior to the third Democratic debate in Houston — showed Biden, this summer’s front-runner, getting the support from 27% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, compared with 19% for Sanders and 17% for Warren.

The Warren campaign hinted at the big television buy earlier this week when it announced in a memo to supporters that it was making an eight-figure investment on both television and digital ads as they head to the fall.