Snoop Dogg’s 10 day old grandson dies

(CNN)— Calvin Broadus, better known as Snoop Dogg lost his 10 day old grandson. Newborn, Kai reportedly died in his father’s arms.

Corde Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s son, shared the news of son Kai’s death in an emotional post on Instagram, writing that Kai’s influence will continue to impact and inspire him.

“He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to know he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim,” he wrote.

Broadus continued that he and mother Soraya Love will “use his energy” to raise daughter Elleven to be “the best person she can be for ALL of us.”

Other members of the family have expressed grief over the situation, too.

Brother Cordell Broadus wrote “Long Live My Nephew Kai” on Instagram, while Broadus’ mother Shante Broadus dedicated a cover of “The Love We Had Stays on My Mind” by The Dells to the newborn.

Snoop Dogg, though, hasn’t directly commented on the situation — but he did post a video saying to trust God shortly after the news was announced.