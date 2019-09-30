Deputies investigating Daycare parking Lot shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say someone has been shot to death in the parking lot of a South Carolina daycare. Greenville County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood said a fight in the parking lot of a La Petit Academy in Greenville led to the shooting around 10 a.m. Monday.

Flood says the shooting appeared to be isolated and the victim was not picked at random. La Petit Academy said in a statement all the children were safe and were being kept inside and the shooting was not related to the daycare.