Lexington police looking for suspect accused of using five-finger discount at Kohl’s

Source: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities have release surveillance photos of a person accused of shoplifting from the Kohl’s in Lexington.

Detectives with the Lexington Police Department say the shoplifter concealed items in a bag and left the store without making payment.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 5.

If you know who the suspect is, you’re urged to contact Detective Smith at 803-358-7262.