North Carolina police capture 3 of 4 ‘extremely dangerous’ inmates who escaped from Ohio jail

(Gallia County Sheriff/Facebook) Christopher Clemente

(Gallia County Sheriff/Facebook) Troy McDaniel Jr.

(Gallia County Sheriff/Facebook) Lawrence Lee III

(Gallia County Sheriff/Facebook) Brynn Martin







CARY, N.C. (ABC News) – Authorities in North Carolina have captured three of four “extremely dangerous” inmates who escaped from an Ohio jail early Sunday morning.

Brynn K. Martin, 40, Christopher M. Clemente, 24, and Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30, were apprehended overnight in Cary, North Carolina, just west of Raleigh, according to Cary officials.

The fourth escapee, 29-year-old Lawrence R. Lee III, was still at large, according to authorities.

The four men broke out of the Gallia County Jail in Gallipolis, Ohio, when they overpowered two female corrections officers and forced open a secured door at just after midnight on Sunday.

The men were armed with at least one homemade weapon, a shank, and received assistance from at least one person on the outside, investigators said.

All are considered “extremely dangerous,” according to authorities.

Cary police said they were notified by the North Carolina Highway Patrol shortly before 2 a.m. Monday that the four fugitives were believed to be in the area of a Red Roof Inn. Responding officers captured three of the four men without incident, police said.

The trio is currently awaiting extradition to Ohio, authorities said Monday morning.

The four inmates made their escape from the Gallia County facility by gaining access to the administrative wing of the jail, where they stole the keys to one of the corrections officer’s vehicles and drove about a block away, where another vehicle was waiting for them, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin told reporters at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

That vehicle was found later Sunday in Pennsylvania, Champlin said. At the time, Pennsylvania State Police tweeted that they had reason to believe that Clemente was in the area of the Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg.

Authorities said that Clemente was serving time for drug trafficking, while Martin was incarcerated for breaking and entering and receiving stolen property, and McDaniel was serving time for non-support of dependents.

Lee, who is still at large, was in jail for assault as well as identity fraud. Cary Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a thin white male with short dark hair and facial hair, sporting a tattoo sleeve on his right arm, and last seen wearing a black t-shirt and pants.

The U.S. Marshals Service was offering a reward of $2,500 per inmate for information leading to any of the fugitives’ apprehension, Champlin said.