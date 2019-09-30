Security upgraded over fears of possible mass shooting during ‘Joker’ movie release

(ABC NEWS)—- There is a lot of eager anticipation surrounding the release the new Warner Bros. Movie ‘Joker’ staring Joaquin Phoenix slated to come out early October.

There are also some fears fromFamilies of the 2012 Aurora movie theatre shooting. In addition to familes, authorities now plan on beefing up security during the ooening screenings of the film and are prohibiting movie goers from wearing any costumes to the theater.

Meanwhile, Police, ATF and FBI, are keeping a close eye on social media where there were suspicions of “possible” mass shootings during the movies public opening.