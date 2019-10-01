Former Dallas police officer waits for sentence after murder conviction for killing her neighbor in his apartment

DALLAS, TX (ABC NEWS, AP) – Testimony has concluded for the day in the sentencing of a white former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a black neighbor.

The testimony opened Tuesday shortly after the Dallas County state district court jury found Amber Guyger guilty of murder in the Sept. 6, 2018, shooting of Botham Jean.

Attorneys for Jean’s family credited the makeup of the jury as contributing to the conviction, for which Guyger could be sentenced to from 5 to 99 years in prison. Attorney Ben Crump said the family expects the jury to deliver a weighty sentence.

Crump praised the diversity of the jury and said, “They will see past all the technical, intellectual justifications for an unjustifiable killing. And I believe they will do the right thing.”

Prosecutors have showed jurors text messages from Amber Guyger’s cellphone intended to show the former police officer lacked sensitivity toward black people.

The text messages, accepted as evidence over defense objections, include an exchange from Jan. 15, 2018, when she was working security during the Dallas Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

When asked when the parade would be over, she texted “When MLK is dead … Oh, wait …”

She groused that the parade could take up to three hours and suggested that parade participants could be pushed or pepper sprayed.

On Sept. 4, 2018, just days before Guyger shot Jean, she received a message suggesting that she would like a German shepherd that the messenger claimed was racist. She texted back that she hates “everything and everyone but y’all.”