Horror movie fans could get paid to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

(ABC News)— If you are a horror film aficionado and enjoy a few jump scares, screams and unexpected heart racing flicks, now your love for scary movies could garner you a not so scary paycheck.

Horror movie fans have a chance to get paid for doing what they love, or love to hate … watching scary cinema and sharing all the spooky details of their experience.

U.S. Dish came up with a new promotion that will pay one person $1,300 dollars for watching 13 Stephen King films by Halloween and documenting their experiences, the company announced in a blog post.

Here’s how it works.

You will be asked which film you liked the most, if you are watching alone or with friends, and how your heart rate is going.

The website said they are looking for a detail-oriented person who can track their experience and even share their scares on social media.

You do not need a degree. No drug test or background test will be performed.

You just have to be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.

To sign up go to the Dish Network retailer at USDish.com who will pay that person to watch 13 Stephen King movies before it’s time for the ghouls and goblins Halloween night.