Mattel releases braille version of ‘Uno’ card game

(CNN) — We’ve got news about one of your favorite card games.

The number of people who can now shout “Uno!” just got bigger — and more inclusive.

Mattel just made a braille version with more than 7 million blind and low-vision people in the U.S. Mattel decided to work with the National Federation of the Blind to make it happen.

The deck will feature braille dots on the corner of each card — and there’s also braille on the front and back of the box.

This isn’t the first time Mattel has taken steps to be more inclusive. They also have an Uno set for folks who are color blind.

And just last week they came out with a line of gender-neutral dolls called “Creatable World.”