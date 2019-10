Salt-N-Pepa’s here! History making Grammy duo to headline Famously Hot New Year Celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s still historically hot in Columbia, so why not keep the history making moments coming.

Gramming-winning rap duo Salt-N-Pepa will headline the city’s New Year’s Eve Celebration.

Make plans to join in on the FREE fun with music, fireworks and of course the all important countdown.