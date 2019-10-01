Some teachers in Florida can carry guns inside classrooms now

(CNN) — Starting Tuesday — some Florida teachers can carry guns inside their classrooms.

A new state law went into affect that authorizes school districts to put in place at least one school-safety officer per public school.

That officer does not have to be an actual law enforcement official. They can be a school security guard or guardian. Guardians are armed teachers and staff that are ready in the case of an attack.

So far, 39 out of Florida’s 67 counties opted to participate in the program, including Broward County, despite the school board’s initial refusal to join the program

The law being implemented is based off of recommendations made in the wake of 2018’s mass shooting in Parkland.

Three teachers and 14 students were killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.