WATCH: Gamecock Running Back duo pushing each other to greatness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — When Clemson running back Tavien Feaster announced he would be transferring to in-state rival South Carolina, it created a few questions as to who would be the No. 1 guy on the Gamecocks depth chart in the backfield.

As it’s turned out, both Feaster and Rico Dowdle have split the duties as well as could be imagined, and have pushed each other to their limits through each game of the season.

They became the first pair of running backs since 2001 to both rush for over 100 yards this past weekend against Kentucky, and they show no signs of slowing down.