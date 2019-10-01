Zoo files criminal complaint after woman climbed into lion exhibit

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – New York Police are looking for a woman who trespassed into the lion exhibit in the Bronx Zoo.

The woman climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the African lion exhibit and is seen in a video dancing and waving her hands to taunt the lion. She even took a few steps closer.

There was a moat between the woman and lion, but the zoo says this was “a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death.”