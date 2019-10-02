At least 200 are without power in Richland County this morning

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion Energy officials say at least 200 customers are without power this morning in Richland County.

Columbia Police say traffic lights are out at the following intersections:

  • Devine Street & Millwood Avenue


  • Devine Street/Sims/ & Blossom Street heading to Five Points

    • Officials say Dominion Energy are working on the traffic lights.

    Police say use caution as Dominion Energy works to restore power.

