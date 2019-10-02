Estranged boyfriend accused of kidnapping, threatening to kill, ‘ex’ caught on doorbell camera

Arcadia, CA (ABC News) — The alleged kidnapping at a front door in California. It was all caputred on video thanks to the a home surveillance video on a neighbor’s doorbell. In the video you can see the woman banging on a neighbor’s door, pleading for help. Police say her estranged boyfriend is then seen dragging her away by her hair. They studied that video and were able to track her ex-boyfriend, 27 year old Robert Michael Mendez down.

Mendez, the man police say is in this video is now behind bars. The terrifying attack captured on the neighbor’s doorbell camera. Police say the woman was running from her estranged boyfriend during that attack.

The victim, kicking and screaming as the Mendez appears to grabs her hair, violently drags her away and even yelling threats saying ” Get up or I’ll kill you. ” Authorities say it all happened in the Arcadia, California neighborhood. Police say the homeowner turned the video over to police Monday and began searching for Mendez immediately. Officials were able to rescue the woman, and take Mendez into custody who officials say was holding the woman against her will in his home.

The video that was turned over was recorded on a doorbell device by the company Ring which has a video-sharing relationships with more than 400 police departments across the country. a tool they are now calling the new neighborhood watch.

Mendez was booked on charges including Attempted Murder, Kidnapping and False Imprisonment. The woman was so badly hurt according to authorities she had to be taken to the hospital.