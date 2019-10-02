Extraordinary act of mercy: Brother of Botham Jean hugs and forgives Amber Guyger after 10-year sentence imposed

(ABC News) — Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison for the fatal 2018 killing of an innocent man she shot when she mistakenly entered his apartment believing it was her own.

But in a remarkable act of kindness, the brother of the victim took the witness stand and spoke directly to Guyger, saying, “I love you like anyone else,” and later hugged her in the courtroom before she was led off to prison.

The Dallas County jury reached a unanimous decision on the sentence just before 4 p.m. Central Standard Time, after deliberating for a little over an hour.

Judge Tammy Kemp ordered Guyger and her attorney’s to stand as she read the jury’s decision on sentencing.

Guyer was turned over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to immediately begin her sentenced. She could be eligible for parole in five years.

The sentence appeared to initially disappoint the family of the victim, Botham Jean, who had hoped for far harsher punishment for Guyger. Several members of the family broke down in tears, shaking their heads as if in disbelief of the jury’s decision.

But Jean’s brother, Brandt Jean, took the witness stand and spoke to Guyger, saying, “I know if you go to god and ask him, he will forgive you.”

“I love you just like anyone else and I’m not going to hope you rot and die,” Brandt Jean told Guyger. “I personally want the best for you. I wasn’t going to say this in front of my family, I don’t even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want for you. Give your life to Christ. I think giving your life to Christ is the best thing Botham would want for you.”

Brandt Jean, 18, then asked Kemp if he could give Guyger a hug, a request the judge granted.

He then stepped off the witness stand and met Guyger in front of the judge’s bench and embraced as Guyger broke into tears.

Moments later, Kemp spoke to Guyger privately and also hugged her and appeared to give her words of hope.