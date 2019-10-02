Instagram releases new “Restrict” feature to limit bullying

(CNN) – One social media platform is introducing a new feature to try and limit the impact of bullying.

Instragram is rolling out “Restrict,” a feature that gives users the option to keep other accounts comments invisible to others.

Comments from restricted users are visible to the commenter and user whose profile the comment was made on, but not to anyone else.

The restricted person will also not be made aware they have been restricted or even be able to see if the user who restricted them has seen their direct messages.

The social media platform says restricting is less likely to result in worse bullying than blocking.